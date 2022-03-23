China's envoy on N. Korea mulls visit to S. Korea: ministry
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The top Chinese envoy on the North Korean nuclear issue is considering a trip to South Korea in the near future, as Seoul and Beijing are in relevant consultations, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Wednesday.
If Liu Xiaoming, special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, visits here, he is expected to hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk.
No specific schedule has been set yet, with bilateral consultations on it under way, the ministry said.
Noh and Liu have held several rounds of phone and virtual consultations in response to a recent spate of North Korean missile launches.
