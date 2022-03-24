Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon-Yoon feud spreads to BOK chief nomination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Declared value of homes makes double-digit growth for 2nd straight year (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't temporarily freezes property taxes for owners of single home (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon feud spreads to BOK chief nomination (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon-Yoon feud spreads to BOK chief nomination (Segye Times)
-- Declared value of homes posts double-digit growth for 2nd straight year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Property taxes frozen for owners of one home, but taxes for owners of multiple homes soar this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon-Yoon feud spreads to BOK chief nomination (Hankyoreh)
-- Declared value of homes jumps 17 pct this year, property taxes for single-home owners frozen temporarily (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Property taxes for owners of multiple homes soar by more than 30 pct this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Declared value of homes up 17 pct this year, property taxes for single-home owners frozen temporarily (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't tries reducing taxes for single homeowners (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon taps IMF director as new central bank chief (Korea Herald)
-- Moon-Yoon feud spreads to BOK chief nomination (Korea Times)
