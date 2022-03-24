(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 24)
Intensifying conflicts
Moon, Yoon should meet to narrow differences
A clash is intensifying between the incoming and outgoing administrations over President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office to the of Ministry of National Defense compound in Yongsan, central Seoul. In an apparent rejection of the plan, President Moon Jae-in said, "I will carry out my final mission as head of state, chief executive and commander of the armed forces." Moon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, in a bid to put the brakes on the relocation plan citing security concerns.
In response, Yoon's spokeswoman, Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), called on Moon to support the relocation. "We want your help so that we can work," she said. As the nation is facing diverse challenges such as the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and North Korea's continued military provocations, we urge Moon and Yoon to meet immediately to discuss how to cope with the pending issues.
Yoon and his transition committee could suffer a setback in the power transition unless they get support from the incumbent government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) which occupies 172 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. Yoon has been seeking to open Cheong Wa Dae to the public from May 10, when he will take office, in a symbolic move to end what he calls the "imperial presidency." We don't doubt the President-elect's will and conviction toward that end.
Yet skepticism has been growing over Yoon's plan to move the presidential office in just 50 days. Yoon and his transition team should have engaged in behind-the-scenes contacts with Moon and his staffers to discuss detailed measures. The current conflict was a result of a lack of such efforts, let alone a power struggle between them.
Moon and the DPK have also been taking flak for locking horns with Yoon and his PPP only to hamper a smooth and orderly power transition. Moon has already triggered a backlash from the incoming administration by appointing his loyalists to major posts at state enterprises and public institutions.
The problem is not confined to the ruling camp. Yoon is seeking to begin his presidency at the transition committee office in Tongeui-dong as the Moon administration is being so uncooperative with the relocation plan. But doing so cannot address concerns about presidential escorts and security. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum proposed Monday during a meeting with transition committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo that a task force be set up to discuss pending issues. Both sides need to accept the proposal to break the deadlock.
Most importantly, Moon and Yoon should meet immediately to straighten out all the problems. It is urgent for them to have candid discussions and try to narrow their differences. They should work together to complete the transfer of power and install a new government. This is a first step toward promoting national unity and forging cooperative ties between the ruling and opposition camps.
