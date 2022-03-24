(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 24)

But the announcement plainly exposed ongoing conflict between the incumbent president and his successor. Thirty minutes after the Blue House said the appointment was made after taking into account Yoon's opinion, the transition committee refuted that. "We have never consulted with the Blue House or recommended Rhee for the position," the committee said. Considering the statement coming from both sides, President Moon seems to have made the nomination in consideration of Yoon's views and in a spirit of cooperation — but with no actual cooperation from his successor.