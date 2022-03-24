Ex-President Park discharged from hospital
08:44 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye was discharged from the hospital Thursday, saying she is grateful to people for their concerns about her heath.
Park, who was pardoned while serving a 22-year prison sentence for corruption, left Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, where she has received treatment for a chronic illness since November.
Park will visit the grave of her late father and former President Park Chung-hee at Seoul National Cemetery before heading to her new residence in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword