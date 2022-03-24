Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI #stock market

Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street tumbles, inflation woes

09:22 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, led by declines in big-cap tech and auto shares, amid rising woes over inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 18.15 points, or 0.66 percent, to reach 2,716.90 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the U.S. stock market tumbled amid renewed concerns over rising energy prices and inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.29 percent, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.23 percent.

On the Seoul bourse, most large-cap shares were in negative terrain, with tech and auto shares dragging down the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.57 percent, and major battery maker LG Energy Solution skidded 1.23 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.62 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia fell 0.57 percent and 0.97 percent, respectively.

But LG Chem advanced 0.98 percent, and energy giant SK Innovation rose 0.71 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,218.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.0 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK