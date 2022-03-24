New cases below 400,000; COVID-19 deaths hit all-time high as omicron tightens grip
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported nearly 400,000 new cases and record high deaths Thursday as the omicron variant is tightening its grip on the country, sickening nearly 20 percent of the 52 million population.
The country reported 395,598 new infections as of midnight, raising the total caseload to 10,822,836, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
While the daily tally was a sharp drop from the previous day's 490,881, which was the second-highest daily caseload, deaths hit a new record of 470. The total deaths from COVID-19 came to 13,902, and the fatality rate came to 0.13 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,081, down three from the previous day.
South Korea is experiencing the worst wave of the pandemic, surpassing the grim milestone of 10 million infections earlier this week. Nearly 9 million cases have been reported since early February. The daily caseload surged to an all-time high of 621,205 last Thursday.
The spread of the virus is feared to continue unabated amid relaxed social distancing rules. Earlier this week, the government eased some of its virus-related regulations to support retail and service sectors bearing the brunt of the pandemic's financial impact.
