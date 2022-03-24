Go to Contents
Moon offers condolences to China's Xi over plane crash

10:23 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, Moon's office said Thursday.

In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

The China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, with all of them being presumed dead.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

