Moon offers condolences to China's Xi over plane crash
10:23 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, Moon's office said Thursday.
In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
The China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, with all of them being presumed dead.
