Delinquency ratio on bank loans edges up in January
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in January from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had come to 0.23 percent as of end-January, up 0.02 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
From a year earlier, however, the ratio was down 0.08 percentage point.
The loans are one month or longer overdue in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also stood at 0.17 percent in January, up from the previous months' 0.16 percent, the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans came to 0.1 percent.
The ratio for corporate loans stood at 0.28 percent, up from the previous month's 0.26 percent, the data showed.
