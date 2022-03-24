S. Korea sends non-lethal aid to Ukraine via civilian plane: defense ministry
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent non-lethal aid to Ukraine via a chartered civilian plane, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
Last week, the ministry made public plans to provide non-lethal military and medical supplies to the war-ravaged country.
Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, announced the transportation of the items to Ukraine. He refused to elaborate, citing security reasons.
The ministry said earlier it had plans to provide Ukraine with some 20 items, including tents, bedspreads and first-aid kits, under a support package worth 1 billion won (US$819,067).
Ukraine has requested humanitarian and military support, reportedly including rifles, anti-tank missiles and other weapons, from a number of other countries as it struggles to fight against Russia's invasion.
