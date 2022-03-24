(LEAD) S. Korea sends non-lethal aid to Ukraine via civilian plane: defense ministry
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent non-lethal aid to Ukraine via a chartered civilian plane, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
The aid package, worth 1 billion won (US$819,067), includes 20 items, such as bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets and first-aid kits, a related official said.
"We have selected the items that can be shipped to Ukraine immediately," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
South Korea is considering sending additional assistance to the country, he added.
Ukraine has requested humanitarian and military support, reportedly including rifles, anti-tank missiles and other weapons, from a number of other countries as it struggles to fight against Russia's invasion.
