Seoul city to provide protection gear to stalking crime victims
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will provide a set of self-protection gear to stalking crime victims or those exposed to potential risks to prevent such crimes from happening, officials said Thursday.
Each set will include a mobile application that allows monitoring of the entrance of the user's house, a home surveillance camera to check the inside of the house from outside, and either a door opening sensor or a whistle.
The city government will first provide the equipment to individuals under police protection in the city and those who filed a stalking report to police.
One-person households and stores can also apply for the set through the websites of their ward offices from May. Men who suffered housebreaking damage while living alone are also eligible for the support.
"We hope the protection gear will help victims of stalking crimes and single-member households relieve anxiety amid the consistent occurrence of stalking crimes," Kim Seon-soon, a senior Seoul city official, said.
