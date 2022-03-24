Go to Contents
S. Korean actor Gang Dong-won signs with Hollywood agency

14:15 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actor Gang Dong-won has signed with the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for international representation.

According to a report by the U.S. entertainment news media Variety on Wednesday (U.S. time), he will be represented by the CAA outside Korea, with his activities in Korea still under management of YG Entertainment.

Gang, a model-turned-actor, rose to fame after taking leading roles in a number of hit films and TV series, including the period action film "Kundo: Age of the Rampant" (2014) and the zombie thriller "Peninsula" (2020).

His Hollywood debut is expected to be the upcoming disaster movie "Tsunami LA," directed by Scott Mann, for which he already filmed scenes in 2019.

Recently, many high-profile Korean artists have joined the CAA, including "Squid Game" stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon.

This undated file photo shows actor Gang Dong-won. (Yonhap)

