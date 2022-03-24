N. Korea fires projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
14:59 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. Details were not immediately available.
The North's move came four days after its artillery firing drills. It also unsuccessfully test-launched an apparent long-range rocket system last week.
Concerns have persisted that the North could engage in provocative acts down the road as it made a veiled threat in January to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.
