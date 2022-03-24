Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

15:31 March 24, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with military's explanation)

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

The North appears to have launched the projectile at a lofted angle, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It did not provide other details.

The North's move came four days after it fired four artillery shots into the Yellow Sea, apparently using multiple rocket launchers, from Sukchon, north of Pyongyang.

Last week, the North unsuccessfully fired an apparent long-range rocket system.

Concerns have persisted that the North could engage in provocative acts down the road as it made a veiled threat in January to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.

A news report on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Feb. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

