Military reports 3,412 more COVID-19 cases
15:20 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 3,412 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 64,341.
The new cases included 2,176 from the Army, 425 from the Navy, 395 from the Air Force, 213 from the Marine Corps and 157 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 25 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 15 from the ministry and six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,608 military personnel are under treatment.
