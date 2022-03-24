Go to Contents
Moon to hold NSC meeting over N. Korea's long-range missile launch

15:55 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is set to preside over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting Thursday, shortly after North Korea fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, Cheong Wa Dae said.

North Korea appears to have launched the projectile at a lofted angle, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The North's move came four days after it fired four artillery shots into the Yellow Sea, apparently using multiple rocket launchers, from Sukchon, north of Pyongyang.

Thursday's launch was the North's 12th round of weapons tests this year.

