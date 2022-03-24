(LEAD) Moon says N. Korea's missile launch violates moratorium on ICBM tests
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in condemned North Korea's launch of what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, saying leader Kim Jong-un abandoned a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile tests.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) convened shortly after the North fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea.
Moon "strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch," saying the North broke a moratorium on ICBM tests that "State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un promised to the international community," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
Moon also said the launch causes serious threats not only to the Korean Peninsula and the region.
The North's move came four days after it fired four artillery shots into the Yellow Sea, apparently using multiple rocket launchers, from Sukchon, north of Pyongyang.
Thursday's launch was the North's 12th round of weapons tests this year.
