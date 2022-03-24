Yoon meets with Israeli ambassador, assures ratification of FTA
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday met with the top Israeli envoy to Seoul and assured a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations will be ratified.
"I believe the FTA passage will be done well in a bipartisan manner, because it helps our national interest," Yoon said during the meeting with Amb. Akiva Tor after the envoy said Israel ratified the pact last week.
The pact was signed last year, making South Korea the first Asian country to have an FTA with Israel.
During the meeting, Tor gave Yoon a congratulatory letter from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he expressed hope for deeper bilateral relations in every field.
Yoon then expressed his gratitude for Herzog's letter.
Tor also said Herzog is looking forward to seeing Yoon make a state visit to Israel, to which Yoon responded he would try to make it happen quickly.
