Presidential transition team calls N.K. ICBM launch 'serious provocation'
18:00 March 24, 2022
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's firing of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the East Sea.
The transition committee said in a statement that the ICBM launch "was a serious provocation that threatens our security," adding that it was in "direct violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions."
(END)
Keyword