Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #transition team-NK missile

Presidential transition team calls N.K. ICBM launch 'serious provocation'

18:00 March 24, 2022

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's firing of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the East Sea.

The transition committee said in a statement that the ICBM launch "was a serious provocation that threatens our security," adding that it was in "direct violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions."
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK