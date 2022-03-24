S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's armed forces conducted a joint live-fire exercise Thursday involving some of its key missiles in a show of firepower against North Korea.
The military shot the missiles from ground, sea and air from around the East Sea hours after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Assets mobilized were a Hyunmoo-2 ground-to-ground missile and one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile as well as a Haesung-II ship-to-ground missile and two JDAM air-to-surface missiles, it said.
The drills were aimed at sending a clear counterforce message to North Korea.
