(LEAD) S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's armed forces conducted a joint live-fire exercise Thursday involving some of its key missiles in a show of firepower against North Korea.
The military shot the missiles from ground, sea and air from around the East Sea hours after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Assets mobilized were a Hyunmoo-2 ground-to-ground missile and one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile as well as a Haesung-II ship-to-ground missile and two JDAM air-to-surface missiles, it said.
The drills were aimed at sending a clear counterforce message to North Korea.
The JCS said the South's military is keeping a close eye on the North's military activities.
"It has been confirmed that in case of North Korea's missile launch, (we) have the ability and posture to precisely strike the origin of the missile launch and command and support facilities at any time," it stated.
It added that the North's ICBM firing amid its rejection of a dialogue offer is a "serious challenge" to the South's military and its alliance with the United States.
