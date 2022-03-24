3-term lawmaker Rep. Park Hong-keun elected as DP's new floor leader
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Hong-keun, a three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Thursday was elected as the party's new floor leader.
Park was picked as the floor leader in a general meeting of DP lawmakers at the National Assembly, beating Rep. Park Kwang-on in a run-off ballot.
The new floor leader is considered to be a close confidant of Lee Jae-myung, the party's former presidential candidate, having served as Lee's chief of staff during the presidential race.
The floor leader race was held after the DP's previous leadership resigned en masse this month following Lee's defeat in the presidential race to Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition party. The party is currently being steered by an emergency committee.
