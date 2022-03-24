Chung, Blinken stress need for 'stern response' to N.K. ICBM launch
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States on Thursday stressed the need for "stern responses" to North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Seoul's foreign ministry said.
North Korea fired the long-range missile into the East Sea earlier in the day, marking its 12th known show of force this year.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the issue over the phone and condemned the launch as violating the U.N. Security Council resolutions and Pyongyang's self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing.
The two also agreed on the need for stern actions, including additional measures by the U.N. Security Council.
During the talk, they vowed to maintain close coordination between the allies and an unwavering combined defense posture.
Furthermore, Chung and Blinken agreed to continue their discussions on regional and global issues at the foreign ministerial meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels in early April.
