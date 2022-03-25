N. Korean missile capability warrants early deployment of new missile interceptors: U.S. commander
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States needs to deploy its next generation missile defense systems on time or earlier to keep pace with North Korea's growing missile capabilities, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command said Thursday.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, also the commander of U.S. Northern Command, made the remarks after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (Seoul time).
"I'm comfortable with where we are today based on the intelligence I have with the current capabilities and capacity of North Korea," VanHerck said in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
"Going forward, I do believe that they could exceed my capacity and capabilities. That's why it's crucial to keep next generation interceptor on time or early," he added.
VanHerck noted the U.S. currently has 44 ground-based interceptors deployed, with 20 next-generation interceptors set to be delivered by 2028.
He said he was comfortable with the number of interceptors currently deployed for now, but highlighted the need to keep the number intact down the road.
"I'm very concerned about my ability to pace the capacity of production that we assess and the capability that we assess the North Koreans continue to adapt to. That's why the funding for the service life extension program for the current ballistic missile defense capability is so crucial," he told the hearing.
The latest North Korean missile launch marked its first ICBM test in over four years, and its 12th missile test since the start of the year.
Pyongyang had maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile testing since late 2017, but said in January that it may restart all "temporarily-suspended activities."
Earlier reports said the North may be repairing underground tunnels at its main Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which it purportedly demolished in 2018 to show its willingness to denuclearize.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)