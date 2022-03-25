(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 25)

The proportion of Stealth Omicron, which is 30 percent more infectious than Omicron, has already exceeded 41 percent among domestic cases. The United States and the United Kingdom have seen Omicron infections peak with a declining number of new cases being detected. Yet the two nations have begun to see a rise in new cases due to the surge in Omicron variant infections. There is still anxiety over the possible rise of a new variant. In fact, in some countries, the "Deltacron variant" was discovered as a mixture of the Delta and Omicron variants.