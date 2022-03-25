(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 25)

Justice Minister Park based his opposition on the need for democratic control of the prosecution. In principle, his words are correct, as seen in the Prosecution Act, which allows a justice minister to "command and oversee a prosecutor general over concrete cases." That's a mechanism to restrain the prosecution from abusing its power. But we wonder if Park deserves to make such comments. A justice minister's command over prosecutors' probe has been used only once since 1949. But lawmaker-turned-justice ministers Choo Mi-ae and Park in the Moon administration already used it four times to target Yoon, former prosecutor general and now president-elect.