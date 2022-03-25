U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 N. Korean, Russian entities over N. Korean missile program
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on five entities based in Russia and North Korea related to North Korea's missile program, the U.S. Department of State said.
The move came after North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in over four years Thursday (Seoul time), lifting its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing that has been in place since late 2017.
"The United States today announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and the DPRK, and one entity in the People's Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act," Sate Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
