(LEAD) Yoon to hold phone call with Xi on Friday: spokesperson

By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and is expected to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Yoon's spokesperson said.
The phone call will take place in the afternoon, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.
"The president-elect and President Xi are expected to consult closely on the grave security situation on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea's ICBM launch yesterday," Kim said. "The provocation that elscalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula cannot help but be mentioned."
North Korea earlier confirmed it successfully test-fired a new ICBM, called the Hwasong-17, on Thursday on the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un, scrapping its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing that had been in place since late 2017.
China is North Korea's main ally and economic benefactor, and its cooperation is regarded as a key to getting Pyongyang to dismantle its missile and nuclear weapons programs.
Yoon and Xi will also discuss ways to expand relations, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to Kim.
The spokesperson claimed it is unprecedented for Xi to speak with a foreign leader before they took office.
Xi earlier this month sent a congratulatory message to Yoon upon his election, saying South Korea is a "close neighbor and important cooperation partner."
Yoon has voiced hope for deeper ties with China but strongly suggested he will not bow to Beijing's wishes if they do not serve the national interest.
Since his election, Yoon has spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
