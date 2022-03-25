Go to Contents
Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch

09:37 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea on Friday it will gain nothing from provocations, a day after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I sternly warn North Korea that nothing can be gained from provocations," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page. "The Republic of Korea will safeguard freedom and peace by building a stronger security posture."

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol attends a ceremony at his transition team's office in Seoul on March 24, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

