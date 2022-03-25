Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday that it successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Hwasong-17, the previous day on the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un.
Making an on-site inspection of the test, Kim stressed his country would be "fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(LEAD) Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea on Friday it will gain nothing from provocations, a day after the North successfully test-fired a massive intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking all of the United States.
"I sternly warn North Korea that there is nothing that can be gained from provocations," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page. "The Republic of Korea will safeguard freedom and peace by building a stronger security posture."
(News Focus) ICBM launch puts Yoon's N. Korea policy to test
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol faces a key test of his North Korea policy, as the way he handles the North's launch this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could set the tone for his relations with Kim Jong-un over the next five years.
Yoon campaigned under the slogan of achieving "peace through strength," a promise he fleshed out by suggesting a preemptive strike on North Korea in the event of an imminent threat and by pledging to deploy additional units of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system in South Korea.
(LEAD) Yoon to hold phone call with Xi on Friday: spokesperson
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and is expected to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Yoon's spokesperson said.
The phone call will take place in the afternoon, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.
(LEAD) U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 N. Korean, Russian entities over N. Korean missile program
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on five entities based in Russia and North Korea related to North Korea's missile program, the U.S. Department of State said.
The move came after North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in over four years Thursday (Seoul time), lifting its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing that has been in place since late 2017.
(2nd LD) U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, vows to take all necessary steps
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), vowing to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the country and its allies.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the path to diplomacy was still open but that the North must immediately stop its destabilizing actions.
S. Korean art market makes upbeat start in 2022
SEOUL -- The boom of the local art market is expected to continue this year thanks to swelling demand for artworks from individual investors amid the protracted pandemic, industry data showed Friday.
The 2022 Galleries Art Fair, one of the biggest art trade fairs in South Korea held from March 16-20, posted 17.7 billion won (US$14.5 million) in sales over the five-day period, up sharply from 7.2 billion a year ago.
(LEAD) New cases below 400,000 for second day; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 400,000 new cases for the second day in a row Friday as the omicron variant tightens its grip on the country.
The country reported 339,514 new infections as of midnight, raising the total caseload to 11,162,232, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
