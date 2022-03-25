Samsung to unveil 2022 TV lineup next week
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will unveil its 2022 TV lineup next week as the tech giant is eyeing a more diversified premium TV portfolio.
The South Korean tech giant will showcase its latest TV products, including its latest high-end Neo QLED TVs, during the online event, titled Unbox & Discover 2022, at 11 p.m. next Wednesday.
Through its new products, Samsung said it will try to "redefine the role of the screen," along with the new viewing experiences set to be heralded by the all-new Neo QLED 8K lineup."
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on with the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, global TV makers have added more useful features to keep people active and healthy at home.
In the teaser video unveiled Friday for the next week's event, Samsung hinted its latest TVs might come with more such health features.
Samsung, the world's largest TV maker by sales, has said it was working to diversify premium TV lineups and create various form factors, and an 89-inch Micro LED TV, Samsung's highest premium TV segment, will be released after May.
Last week, it launched its premium QD-OLED TVs, which use self-emitting quantum-dot (QD) displays and OLED technology, for the first time in select markets.
Samsung said QD-OLED TVs offer higher resolution, better picture quality and more lifelike visuals than conventional OLED panels, the segment where its rival LG Electronics Inc. dominates with a more than 60 percent market share.
