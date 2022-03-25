Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol warned North Korea on Friday it will gain nothing from provocations, a day after the North successfully test-fired a massive intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking all of the United States.
"I sternly warn North Korea that there is nothing that can be gained from provocations," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page. "The Republic of Korea will safeguard freedom and peace by building a stronger security posture."
------------
(2nd LD) Moon says N. Korea's missile launch violates moratorium on ICBM tests
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in condemned North Korea's launch of what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, saying leader Kim Jong-un scrapped a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile tests.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) convened shortly after the North fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
------------
(LEAD) Presidential transition team calls N.K. ICBM launch 'serious provocation'
SEOUL -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's firing of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the East Sea.
The transition committee said in a statement that the ICBM launch "was a serious provocation that threatens our security," adding that it was in "direct violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions."
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation
SEOUL -- South Korea's armed forces conducted a joint live-fire exercise Thursday involving some of its key missiles in a show of firepower against North Korea.
The military shot the missiles from ground, sea and air from around the East Sea hours after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
------------
(LEAD) Transition team says unification ministry won't be abolished
SEOUL -- The incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will not abolish the unification ministry handling relations with North Korea but help restore its "proper function," the transition team said Wednesday.
The unification ministry has been talked about as one of the ministries that could be abolished under the incoming administration's government reorganization plan, along with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
------------
S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks
SEOUL -- The South Korean government is seeking to reveal historic records on inter-Korean talks that have been kept secret for half a century, an informed source said Wednesday, a move that could offer a chance for the public to get a better glimpse into some watersheds in tumultuous ties between the two Koreas.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Unification set up a guideline to establish a legal basis on disclosing the documents on past inter-Korean talks, and it is currently conducting an internal review, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
------------
(2nd LD) Yoon says N.K.'s recent artillery firing a violation of inter-Korean military agreement
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea's recent artillery firing was a violation of an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with members of his transition team, two days after South Korea's military said North Korea fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea.
------------
N.K. weekend artillery firing did not breach inter-Korean accord: defense minister
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Tuesday rejected President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's claim that North Korea's weekend artillery firing violated a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction accord.
During a parliamentary session, Suh said the North fired shots Sunday from a site "far north" of a buffer zone in the Yellow Sea that the two Koreas agreed to set up under their Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA).
