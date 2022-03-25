Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan lash out at N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan on Friday condemned North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and urged it to cease provocative acts, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, after the North confirmed it successfully test-fired a new ICBM on Thursday under the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 N. Korean, Russian entities over N. Korean missile program
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on five entities based in Russia and North Korea related to North Korea's missile program, the U.S. Department of State said.
The move came after North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in over four years Thursday (Seoul time), lifting its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing that has been in place since late 2017.
------------
U.N. Security Council to hold meeting on N. Korean missile launch this week
WASHINGTON -- The U.N. Security Council will hold a formal meeting this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, the council's public schedule showed Thursday.
The session is scheduled to open in New York at 3 p.m. Friday.
Earlier reports said the United States and five other security council members, including Britain and France, called for an emergency meeting of the 15-member council to discuss Pyongyang's missile tests.
------------
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. agree on 'firm responses' to N. Korean ICBM test
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook agreed on the need to take "firm" actions against North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, calling it a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday.
They also strongly condemned the North's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in a bilateral phone call.
------------
N. Korean missile capability warrants early deployment of new missile interceptors: U.S. commander
WASHINGTON -- The United States needs to deploy its next generation missile defense systems on time or earlier to keep pace with North Korea's growing missile capabilities, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command said Thursday.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, also the commander of U.S. Northern Command, made the remarks after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (Seoul time).
------------
(2nd LD) U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, vows to take all necessary steps
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), vowing to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the country and its allies.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the path to diplomacy was still open but that the North must immediately stop its destabilizing actions.
------------
Chung, Blinken stress need for 'stern response' to N.K. ICBM launch
SEOUL -- Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States on Thursday stressed the need for "stern responses" to North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Seoul's foreign ministry said.
North Korea fired the long-range missile into the East Sea earlier in the day, marking its 12th known show of force this year.
------------
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan strongly denounced North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Thursday and vowed close coordination for "stern responses," Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, talked bilaterally with his American counterpart Sung Kim by phone and then Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi, hours after the North's launch of the missile into the East Sea.
------------
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, a move sharply escalating tensions in the region.
Pyongyang's show of force, the 12th this year, means an end to its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and a long-range missile testing.
------------
Yoon's spokesperson says U.S., Cheong Wa Dae to decide on allied exercise
SEOUL -- Any decision on upcoming military exercises between South Korea and the United States will be made by Washington and the current Cheong Wa Dae, a spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday.
Kim Eun-hye made the remark when asked by a reporter whether Yoon and his transition team have expressed their views on the combined exercise reportedly planned for next month.
------------
Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry on Tuesday reportedly told President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team it is looking into an option of practically reactivating the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) to discuss the issue of U.S. strategic asset deployment.
In its report to the presidential transitional committee, the ministry reportedly said it plans to discuss with the United States through the EDSCG over the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea on a rotational basis in case of heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
