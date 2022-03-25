Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
March 21 -- N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
22 -- N.K. leader sends letter of sympathy to Xi over jet crash
Yoon says N.K.'s recent artillery firing a violation of inter-Korean military agreement
23 -- S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks
24 -- Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
Moon says N. Korea's missile launch violates moratorium on ICBM tests
S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 N. Korean, Russian entities over N. Korean missile program
25 -- N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan lash out at N. Korea's ICBM test
