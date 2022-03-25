Military reports 2,669 more COVID-19 cases
16:07 March 25, 2022
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,669 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 67,010.
The new cases included 1,725 from the Army, 332 from the Air Force, 256 from the Navy, 199 from the Marine Corps and 145 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 15 cases from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,401 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword