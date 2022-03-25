Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan lash out at N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan on Friday condemned North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and urged it to cease provocative acts, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong talked over the phone with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, after the North confirmed it successfully test-fired a new ICBM on Thursday under the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un.
-----------------
S. Korea's accession to CPTPP likely to boost real GDP, damage agricultural sector
SEOUL -- South Korea's envisioned joining of a mega free trade deal in the Asia-Pacific region could boost its real gross domestic product (GDP) up to 0.35 percent, but it could cause substantial damage to the agricultural and fisheries sector, the industry ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy made public its assessment during a public hearing earlier in the day on the country's push to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
-----------------
55 pct expect Yoon to do good job: poll
SEOUL -- Fifty-five percent of South Koreans expect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will do a good job after taking office, a survey showed Friday, though his predecessors had approval ratings of about 80 percent around the same time after the election.
The Gallup Korea survey of 1,000 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday also showed that 40 percent do not expect Yoon to do well on state affairs. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
-----------------
(News Focus) N. Korea on track to secure advanced ICBM capabilities: experts
SEOUL -- North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test this week underscores apparent progress in its push for advanced, more reliable nuclear delivery means targeting the United States, experts said Friday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that at the behest of leader Kim Jong-un, the country successfully test-fired the Hwasong-17 ICBM on Thursday. It stressed his policy to bolster the "powerful nuclear war deterrence qualitatively and quantitatively."
-----------------
Samsung to unveil 2022 TV lineup next week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will unveil its 2022 TV lineup next week as the tech giant is eyeing a more diversified premium TV portfolio.
The South Korean tech giant will showcase its latest TV products, including its latest high-end Neo QLED TVs, during the online event, titled Unbox & Discover 2022, at 11 p.m. next Wednesday.
-----------------
Police to send 8 people to prosecution over deadly building collapse
GWANGJU -- Police will send to the prosecution eight employees of HDC Hyundai Development Co. deemed responsible for the fatal collapse of a building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju early this year, officials said Friday.
Outer wall structures of the 39-story apartment building in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled on Jan 11, leaving six workers dead and another injured. Official probes found it was caused by poor safety management and lax supervision by HDC Hyundai, the project's contractor.
-----------------
Seoul stocks nearly flat despite Pyongyang's ICBM launch, Ukraine uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed almost flat Friday despite North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch and the Ukraine-Russia war. The Korean won closed unchanged against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 0.32 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,729.98 points.
-----------------
First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju
JEJU -- The nation's first blooming cherry blossoms this spring were observed on the southern island of Jeju on Friday, local weather agency said.
The flowering came on the same day as the average year but eight days later than last year's March 17, due to relatively low temperatures this month, according to the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration.
