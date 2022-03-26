U.S. will introduce new UNSC resolution to strengthen sanctions on N. Korea: U.S. envoy
By Byun Duuk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States will introduce a new U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution that will update and strengthen UNSC sanctions against North Korea, the head of the U.S. mission to the U.N. said Friday.
Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for full implementation of the existing sanctions on North Korea to prevent Pyongyang from engaging in further provocations.
"The United States will be introducing a chapter seven Security Council resolution to update and strengthen the sanctions regime," the U.S. envoy said in a UNSC meeting held in New York to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.
Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (Seoul time), following 11 previous rounds of missile tests this year that included the firing of a new hypersonic missile and an intermediate-range ballistic missile.
"The Security Council must speak publicly and with one voice to condemn the DPRK is unlawful actions and encourage the DPRK to return to the negotiating table," Thomas-Greenfield told the council meeting, broadcast live.
The rare public meeting of the UNSC came at the request from the U.S. and five other members of the 15-member council, including Britain and France.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)