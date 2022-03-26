Korean-language dailies

-- N.K. says ready for longstanding confrontation with U.S., appears intended at upping the ante in nuclear talks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N.K leader Kim warns of longstanding confrontation; U.S. hits back with sanctions (Kookmin Daily)

-- An hour after Kim warns of long conflict with U.S., Biden slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. slaps sanctions on N.K.'s 'missile mecca,' Pyongyang warns of 'longstanding confrontation' (Segye Times)

-- BAI views making new personnel recommendations to outgoing president without consent from succeeding administration inappropriate, report to transition committee shows (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un oversees ICBM launch; U.S. hits back with sanctions on N.K. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Sleepless nights on Ukrainian borders (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Monster ICBM' that leaves question mark (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un warns of longstanding confrontation with U.S.; Washington slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Prosecutors raid industry ministry in probe of 'anti-nuclear energy blacklist' (Korea Economic Daily)

