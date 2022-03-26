1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in apartment fire in central Seoul
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- One woman was found dead and four others were hospitalized in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in central Seoul on Saturday, officials said.
The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the 25-story apartment building in the Dongdaemun district at around 12:34 p.m., leaving the 40-something resident on the seventh floor dead, according to police and firefighting authorities.
About 72 residents fled or were rescued, with four of them sent to the hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke.
The fire was extinguished in a nearly two-hour operation that mobilized 72 firefighting personnel and 20 fire trucks.
Authorities assume the fire started in the living room of the 7th-floor flat where the fire entirely burnt down the interior and spread to the next and upper units.
They were looking into the cause of the fire as well as the exact cause of the woman's death.
