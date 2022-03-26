Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, China hold phone talks on N. Korea's ICBM launch
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China on Saturday discussed over the phone the aftermath of North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the foreign ministry here said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, also agreed, during the phone conversation, to keep cooperating to stably manage the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the prevention of a further deterioration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Noh, in particular, asked for China's constructive role, saying the international community needs a concerted response in getting the North to stop its escalation of tensions immediately and to return to the path for talks and diplomatic resolution.
The ministry added both sides agreed to continue their countries' consultation over Korean Peninsula issues through various channels, including an early face-to-face meeting.
North Korea on Friday confirmed its test-firing of a new ICBM the previous day under the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un, making it official that it has scrapped its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile launches that had been in place since early 2018.
