President-elect Yoon to send delegation to U.S. for policy consultation
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to dispatch a delegation to the United States within the coming weeks for policy consultations on the bilateral alliance, North Korea and other issues of mutual concern, his spokesperson said Sunday.
Led by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, the delegation will visit Washington before the launch of the new administration in Seoul on May 10, according to Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye. It will consist of about five experts on relations between South Korea and the U.S.
"(Yoon) has decided to send the delegation for comprehensive, practical consultations on key pending issues with the U.S. side," Kim said in a press statement.
The delegation will head to the U.S. "at an early date" for meetings with key officials at the U.S. government, Congress and think tanks.
