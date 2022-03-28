Korean-language dailies

-- 'Candid dialogue': Moon, Yoon to meet today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Before launch of new gov't, prosecution moves first (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon, Yoon to meet to discuss extra budget, presidential office relocation to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)

-- Amid security crisis, Moon, Yoon to meet today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon, Yoon to meet today: Will they address conflict over presidential office relocation, personnel issue? (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 appears to have peaked, virus tally declines for 1st time in 11 weeks (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Citizens want to see dinner of unity, cooperation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President-elect Yoon expresses intention to newly build official residence in defense ministry compound in Yongsan (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Cooperation or standoff': Moon, Yoon to hold belated meeting 19 days after presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon, Yoon to hold dinner today, engage in 'dialogue without agenda' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Property tax for owners of one home expected to drop up to 35 pct from last year' (Korea Economic Daily)

