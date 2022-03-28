Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:00 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Candid dialogue': Moon, Yoon to meet today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Before launch of new gov't, prosecution moves first (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon to meet to discuss extra budget, presidential office relocation to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Amid security crisis, Moon, Yoon to meet today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon, Yoon to meet today: Will they address conflict over presidential office relocation, personnel issue? (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 appears to have peaked, virus tally declines for 1st time in 11 weeks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Citizens want to see dinner of unity, cooperation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President-elect Yoon expresses intention to newly build official residence in defense ministry compound in Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Cooperation or standoff': Moon, Yoon to hold belated meeting 19 days after presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon, Yoon to hold dinner today, engage in 'dialogue without agenda' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Property tax for owners of one home expected to drop up to 35 pct from last year' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon and Yoon to finally meet today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting. Are they ready to cooperate? (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Yoon to seek compromise today at first meeting (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK