(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 28)

It is hard to understand why Beijing and Moscow are trying to defend Pyongyang despite the North's unlawful actions. They should join international efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction just as they did in 2017 when the North launched an ICBM and conducted its sixth nuclear test. Otherwise, they should get the blame for giving the Kim Jong-un regime carte blanche to increase its military threats not only in East Asia, but also around the world.