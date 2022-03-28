(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 28)

Pyongyang has had the habit of shaking South Korean society during transitions of power. The outgoing and incoming governments who should be paying utmost attention to security and calming the people are busy waging a war of nerves. But the outgoing and incoming administrations have been clashing over President-elect Yoon's plan of relocating the presidential office, a pardoning of former president Lee Myung-bak and the outgoing president's appointments of key posts like the Bank of Korea governor. Both sides actually have championed unity and cooperation so far.