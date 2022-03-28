Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SsangYong takeover #collapse

SsangYong cancels acquisition deal with Edison Motors on payment failure

09:29 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said Monday it has canceled the deal to sell its controlling stake to Edison Motors Co. due to the electric bus maker's payment failure.

SsangYong said it informed the Edison consortium of the termination of the contract, under which the consortium had offered to buy the SUV-focused carmaker for 304.8 billion won (US$249.1 million).

Edison Motors has paid 10 percent of the acquisition money but failed to pay the remaining 274.3 billion won by the March 25 deadline.

SsangYong cancels acquisition deal with Edison Motors on payment failure - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK