Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting since election
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol were set to hold a meeting Monday for the first time since Yoon's election, after an earlier meeting was canceled due to disagreements over a series of sensitive issues.
The dinner meeting at Cheong Wa Dae comes 19 days after Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected Moon's successor in the March 9 election, marking the longest period before a meeting between the outgoing and incoming presidents.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will further develop a "powerful strike means" to reinforce national defense capabilities, state media reported Monday, days after Pyongyang claimed to have launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Kim made the comments as he held a photo session with officials and scientists who contributed to the "successful" test-fire of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon calls for future-oriented approach to S. Korea-Japan relations
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he believes relations with Japan can be improved if the two countries take a future-oriented approach to difficult issues.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi at his office, saying communication is the key to resolving differences.
-----------------
(LEAD) Edison's proposed acquisition of SsangYong Motor collapses on payment failure
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said Monday it has canceled the deal to sell its controlling stake to Edison Motors Co. due to the electric bus maker's payment failure.
SsangYong announced the termination of the contract with a local consortium led by Edison, under which it had offered to buy the SUV-focused carmaker for 304.8 billion won (US$249.1 million).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases fell below 200,000 for the first time in 25 days Monday, as the omicron-driven virus peak appears to have passed amid growing concerns over the spread of the even more transmissible "stealth omicron" subvariant.
The country added 187,213 new coronavirus infections, including 25 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 12,003,054, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Prosecutors raid Samsung Electronics on suspected unfair biz practice
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday raided Samsung Electronics Co. and a Samsung food service subsidiary over suspicions of unfair business practice involving in-house cafeteria services, officials said.
Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office searched the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Suwon and Samsung Welstory in Bundang, both south of Seoul, for materials related with business deals on meal services for employees.
-----------------
Over 130,000 migrant workers to get stay extension in S. Korea: gov't
SEOUL -- The government has decided to grant stay extensions to over 130,000 migrant workers in the country to relieve labor shortage at farms and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.
Of some 132,000 workers whose stay permits end between April 13 and Dec. 31, those who receive stay extensions for the first time will be able to stay in South Korea for another year, according to the labor and justice ministries.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) American pitcher Tyler Eppler arrives in KBO in search of fresh start
SEOUL -- After his experiment with a new, sidearm delivery went awry last year, Tyler Eppler wanted to go back to being the pitcher he had been in the past, someone who could throw strikes consistently and limit hard contact.
The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) were convinced Eppler's subpar 2021 season with the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, Rochester Red Wings, had been an aberration, and they were willing to give the right-hander that chance. About to turn 29 with eight professional seasons in the rearview mirror, the right-hander took his leap and signed with the Heroes in December.
(END)