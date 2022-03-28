Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 1,770 more COVID-19 cases

14:17 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 1,770 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 73,250.

The new cases included 1,235 from the Army, 206 from the Air Force, 172 from the Navy and 78 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 64 cases from the Marine Corps, and five each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.

Currently, 14,679 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo taken May 24, 2021, a soldier is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a temporary testing center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK