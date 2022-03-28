Military reports 1,770 more COVID-19 cases
14:17 March 28, 2022
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 1,770 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 73,250.
The new cases included 1,235 from the Army, 206 from the Air Force, 172 from the Navy and 78 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 64 cases from the Marine Corps, and five each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.
Currently, 14,679 military personnel are under treatment.
