S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's ICBM test

17:47 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed Monday on the need for a firm response to North Korea's long-range missile testing last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, was having phone consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively.

They noted the North conducted the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in violation of a number of U.N. Security Council resolutions against Pyongyang.

Thus, they agreed, the international community needs to take firm action to deal with the problem, according to the ministry.

This photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on March 25, 2022, shows North Korea's Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

