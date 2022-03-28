Go to Contents
Senior defense officials of S. Korea, New Zealand discuss bilateral ties

17:56 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, security and other areas, the defense ministry said.

During the meeting, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min met counterpart Andrew Bridgman and discussed regional security issues, along with ways to bolster cooperation in the defense sector, the ministry said.

The two officials also agreed to make efforts to resume a regular joint military exercise that has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as soon as virus situations are stabilized.

The training, which utilizes maritime surveillance planes, such as the P-3Cs, centers on improving both militaries' anti-submarine capabilities.

Bridgman said New Zealand will continue to support the efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and sincerely implement sanctions against North Korea. He visited South Korea to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Wellington.

Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min (L) holds a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart, Andrew Bridgman, in Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on March 28, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

